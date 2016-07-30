A fresh search is underway for missing Melbourne mother Karen Ristevski.

Ms Ristevski, 47, went missing a month ago following an argument with her husband, Borce Ristevski, about money.

According to Fairfax Media, police on Friday scoured the water downstream of the family’s house in Avondale Heights, in the Maribyrnong River.

The search area is about six kilometres downstream from the Ristevskis’ home.

While police have previously searched the same river, the new search was prompted by a tip-off from a member of the the public, Yahoo! News reports.

Mrs Ristevski, 47, is 160 centimetres tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Investigators have refused to say if they have any suspects in the case.

2. Hillary Clinton accepts Democratic nomination

In case you missed it: Hillary Clinton has formally accepted the Democratic party's presidential nomination.

Clinton, a former secretary of state, is the first woman to be chosen to run for the top job by a major party in the United States.

The 68-year-old Democrat was clearly emotional as she walked onto the stage at the Thursday night event in Philadelphia.

"Powerful forces are threatening to pull us apart," she told the cheering crowd.

"It truly is up to us. We have to decide whether we all will work together so we all can rise together."

Wearing an elegant white pant suit, Clinton also accused Donald Trump him of capitalising on fear to divide the country.