A local councillor is selling photos of her boobs on Ebay.

Hey – if you’ve got ’em, use ’em. Right? RIGHT?
That’s the philosophy of a local government councillor in the UK, who has become famous for her not-so-subtle boob selfies, which she’s just started selling autographed versions of on eBay for ten pounds a pop:
The ad comes along with this description:
“Personalised Karen Danczuk signed Photo Cards, sprayed with my favourite Perfume! The photos are Postcard size and each photo will be personally signed, sprayed, scented and sent by me!”
Councillor Karen Danczuk, who also runs her town’s deli, was a relatively anonymous member of local government, until she started posting selfies on Twitter earlier this year. Selfies like this:
Morning! Took this when I got in from @nutsfood after 12am whilst drinking a nice cup of tea! @T8crl food was fab! KD pic.twitter.com/bny3DfmgLe
— Cllr Karen Danczuk (@KarenDanczuk) December 7, 2014
