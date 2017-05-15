Kardashians remind world of importance of nakedness on Mother's Day.

We saw cute selfies with babies. Sweet #throwback photos with mums. Our feeds were filled with new mums, old mums, mums that have passed and mums that are now grandmothers.

Mother’s Day on social media was a mix of loving messages and fond memories and nostalgic photo filters.

Except… except for the Kardashians.

For the Kardashians, Mother’s Day equalled… near-nudity?

“Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom,” Kim Kardashian posted to Instagram alongside a photograph of her, her bikini, and her two babies.

“You’ve given me a deep love I can’t explain. I’m always here to teach you and protect you! Thank you for making my Mothers Day so special!”

Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom. You’ve given me a deep love I can’t explain. I’m always here to teach you and protect you! Thank you for making my Mothers Day so special! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 15, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

Then there was Kourtney.

I’m not sure what crouching in the jungle in the dark does for Mother’s Day (except as a shout out to “mother nature”) but all I can think about is the LEECHES.

Kourtney Kardashian mightt not be aware, but leeches love dark, damp forestry (that is not a euphemism) and she is right where they love to be. In the nude. In the dark. On Mother’s Day. Why?