Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian's Cannes bikinis look verrrry familiar.

Judging by our Instagram feeds, Cannes Film Festival is more about the fashion than the movies, right?

It certainly seems that way for the resident celebrities — especially the Kardashian clan, who’ve been enjoying a very enviable holiday in many a high cut swim suit and naked dress.

During some of their down time away from the red carpet, Kendall Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian played dress ups on board a luxury yacht. Which is something we would 100 percent do, minus the millions of dollars and tropical tans.

If those bikinis look familiar, there’s a reason: the sisters were recreating Elle Wood’s memorable poolside Harvard application video from Legally Blonde.

Exhibit A: 2017