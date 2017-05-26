fashion

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian's Cannes bikinis look verrrry familiar.

Judging by our Instagram feeds, Cannes Film Festival is more about the fashion than the movies, right?

It certainly seems that way for the resident celebrities — especially the Kardashian clan, who’ve been enjoying a very enviable holiday in many a high cut swim suit and naked dress.

During some of their down time away from the red carpet, Kendall Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian played dress ups on board a luxury yacht. Which is something we would 100 percent do, minus the millions of dollars and tropical tans.

If those bikinis look familiar, there’s a reason: the sisters were recreating Elle Wood’s memorable poolside Harvard application video from Legally Blonde.

Exhibit A: 2017

legally blonde vibes ????

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibit B: 2001 ft. Reese Witherspoon

If for nothing else, thanks to the Kardashian/Jenners for reminding us it’s about time to re-watch Legally Blonde for the thousandth time.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???