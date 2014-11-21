Kanye West commits ultimate grinch-like crime: Bans the Official Kardashian Kristmas Kard.

Oh sweet baby Yeezus.

Kanye West, self proclaimed God and husband of Kim Kardashian, has committed the ultimate crime against pop culture humanity.

He has banned the Official Kardashian Family Kristmas Card.

Well…. sort of.

In an interview, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian – she of the very famous oiled backside – announced that her extended family ‘ran out of time’ when it came to shooting the annual Kardashian-Jenner card. And people are blaming Kanye.

According to sources, the Gold Digger singer, 37, has decided that he doesn’t want to take part in the extended family card.

Instead he wants to make his own with Kim and their baby, North. Presumably this card would be a more classy and wholesome affair than the now infamous traditional Kardashian card. How rude.

The Kardashian card (or was that Kard?), has been a source of tradition and stability amongst the many changes of the reality TV show’s family tree – providing celebrity watchers everywhere with joy and amusement.

Remember this one?

That embodies the true meaning of Christmas to be sure.

But it seems that the card, just like the marriage of Kris and Bruce Jenner, is no longer. Rest in peace Kardashian Kristmases. You will be missed.

Take a look at some of the best Kardashian Kristmas kards here:

80s

90s

1995

2006

2007

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013