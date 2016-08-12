Teen girls share horrific account of boy's water slide death.

Two teenage girls have described the horrific moment they discovered a 10-year-old boy had been killed while riding a popular Kansas City water park ride.

“I saw his broken neck and him sliding down the slide leaving a blood trail,’ they told CNN.

Caleb Thomas Schwab was killed on Sunday at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City while riding on the Verruckt water slide.

It is believed that the accident occurred when his safety harness became loose.

Melanie Gocke (left) and Jess Sanford (right) talk about the moment they realised Caleb Schwab had been killed. Source: CNN.

"I turned around when I heard a noise that didn't sound like it was supposed to come from that kind of a ride," Jess Sanford said, continuing, "I didn't really understand what was going on, so I only really saw Caleb slide down the last half of the slide. And then I saw the blood." Sanford says it was then that the pandemonium began.

"His friend was screaming for help, and I think that’s when staff members and medics and stuff started running."