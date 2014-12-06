Update:

Further details continue to emerge about the life of 22-year-old Kalynda Davis, the young woman accused of smuggling 75 kgs of methamphetamine to Australia through China.

It was revealed today that Davis, who could face the death penalty if found guilty, is the daughter of a highly decorated former police officer.

Kalynda’s father, Larry Davis, nearly died in an infamous car crash that killed Noel Thompson 20 years ago.

Mr Davis was badly injured when the car he and Mr Thompson were riding in was hit in Penrith in December 1994.

Penrith Panthers player Brad Izzard, who was drunk and behind the wheel of the car, was sentenced to a minimum of nine months in jail following the incident.

When contacted by The Saturday Telegraph Mr Davis declined to comment.

Previously, Mamamia wrote:

Further detail has emerged about the case of Kalynda Davis, who is imprisoned in China and accused of trying to smuggle 75kg of methamphetamine to Australia.

The Daily Mail is reporting that, while family members reported Davis missing on the day she left for China, her friends became worried about the young basketballer’s whereabouts when she failed to show at her best friend’s wedding on November 15.