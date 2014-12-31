entertainment

She's on one of the most-watched show in the world. And she's definitely, absolutely NOT a feminist.

Star of The Big Bang Theory Kaley Cuoco has come out and said she’s not a feminist because she likes to take care of her husband.

Oh. Right.

The 29-year-old sitcom star married her husband, tennis player Ryan Sweeting, in 2013. And since then, she’s engaged in all types of non-feminist behaviour like cooking and cleaning. Because COOKING and CLEANING are only for HOUSEWIVES and WOMEN WHO SERVE THEIR HUSBANDS.

(Um, Kaley, we think you’re missing the point.)

Kaley Cuoco with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Image via Instagram.

Kaley spoke to Redbook magazine about her marriage and was blatantly asked if she was a feminist.

Terrible question aside, we’re most interested in her answer.

Is it bad if I say no? It’s not really something I think about. Things are different now, and I know a lot of the work that paved the way for women happened before I was around… I was never that feminist girl demanding equality, but maybe that’s because I’ve never really faced inequality.

Kaley and her husband.

Maybe it’s because she earns $1 million per episode, maybe it’s because she doesn’t realise that we are still such a long way away from equality. Whatever the case, Kaley Cuoco ain’t a feminist, and she’s going to keep taking care of her man.

Click through the gallery below of ‘Women against feminism’, who are completely confused about what feminism actually means.
Hmmm, yes. You know what feminism doesn't do? Only respect one gender. Feminists believe that men and women should have equal rights.
Equality is not an 'everyday life problem'. Feminists believe that men and women should have equal rights.
Feminism dictates nothing about how a woman should dress. Feminists believe that men and women should have equal rights.
Feminism does not say men = pigs. Feminists believe that men and women should have equal rights.
Feminism does not say you can't make your boyfriend dinner. Feminists believe that men and women should have equal rights.
Giving equal rights to women doesn't take any rights away from men. Feminists believe that men and women should have equal rights.
Feminism is not about playing a victim. Feminists believe that men and women should have equal rights.
If you only want equality, then you are a feminist. Feminists believe that men and women should have equal rights.
No, you don't look oppressed. And that's thanks to feminism. Feminists believe that men and women should have equal rights.
Feminism doesn't demonise men, and it does not encourage women to falsely report rapes. It gives women the right to report them at all. (And even then, only 3 out of every 100 rapists are charged and punished.) Feminists believe that men and women should have equal rights.
Being a feminist does not make you a victim. Feminists believe that men and women should have equal rights.
If you believe in equality then you are a feminist. Feminists believe that men and women should have equal rights.

And now, if that gallery hurt your heart a little, click through this one of all our favourite feminists.
Prince Harry
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, actor and writer
Emma Watson, actress and Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women
Leighton Meester, actress
Beyonce, singer
The Dalai Lama
Daniel Craig, actor
John Legend, singer
Lena Dunham, writer and actress
Peter Gallagher, actor
Rashida Jones, actress
Taylor Swift, singer
Lauren Jackson, basketballer
Penny Wong, senator
Caitlan Moran, author
Cate Blanchett, actor
Michelle Obama, US First Lady
Lisa Wilkinson, television presenter
Rachel Griffiths, actor
Hilary Clinton,
Chrissie Swan, radio host and columnist
Em Rusciano, comedian/broadcaster
Julie Bishop, Minister for Foreign Affairs
Georgie Gardner, journalist
JK Rowling, author
Madonna, singer
Kylie Kwong, chef
Quentin Bryce, Australia's first female Governor General
Meshel Laurie, radio host
Missy Higgins, singer
Nina Funnell, social commentator
Julia Baird, journalist
Terri Irwin, TV personality
Ita Buttrose, businesswoman and journalistIta Buttrose, businesswoman and journalist
Tracey Grimshaw, journalist
Kate Ellis, federal MP
Helen McCabe, editor
Lady Gaga, performer
Tanya Plibersek, Deputy Leader of the Opposition
Sarah Hanson Young, senator
Sarah MacDonald, author
Leigh SalesLeigh Sales
Germaine Greer, author and activist
Caroline Overington
Betty Friedan, author and activist
Liz Broderick, Sex Discrimination Commissioner
Julia Gillard, Australia's first female Prime Minister
Marieke Hardy, author
Anne Summers, author
Annabel Crabb, newspaper columnist and commentator
Susan Faludi, author
Eva Cox, commentator and activist
Jane Caro, author and commentator
Helen Reddy, singer
Melinda Tankard-Reist, commentator
Miles Franklin, author
Susan Ryan, Age Discrimination Commissioner
Virginia Haussegger, journalist and author
Billie-Jean King, sportswoman and activist
Naomi Woolf, author
Virginia Woolfe, author
