The true story behind Netflix's new heist series, Kaleidoscope.

Netflix’s new series Kaleidoscope seems to be all anyone can talk about. Why? According to its creators, it can be watched in any order.

Oh, we love it when Netflix gets experimental like that.

Remember when they made that choose-your-own-adventure film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch? Revolutionary.

If you love heists, this one's for you, as it follows a group of criminals trying to pull off a heist during the middle of a raging storm.

But what people might not know about Kaleidoscope is that it’s loosely based on real events.

