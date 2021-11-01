Actor Kal Penn is engaged to his partner of 11 years. Only today has he shared that he's gay.

Actor Kal Penn has revealed he is engaged to his partner Josh, whom he’s been in a relationship with for 11 years.

Penn has only recently decided to tell people that he is gay, sharing his story via his new memoir titled, You Can’t Be Serious.

With Penn sharing the happy news today, we thought it perfect timing to look back at his acting career, time working with Obama in the White House and his decision to share his sexuality with the world.

Kal Penn’s Early Life.

Birth name Kalpen Suresh Modi, Kal Penn grew up in New Jersey to Indian immigrant parents, his mother a fragrance evaluator for a perfume company and his father an engineer.

During school, Penn was active in theatre productions and public speaking debates, deciding to pursue film and sociology at the University of California.

He later adopted the stage name ‘Kal Penn’ during the early years of his acting career.

On the Kelly Clarkson Show, Penn shared that his father arrived in America with $8 in his pocket, and was apprehensive about his son looking for work in the arts industry.

“There were a lot of challenges, and I can tell you they did not move to America for me to become an actor. It’s hard because they didn’t know of that as a career option. It’s scary. You want your kids to have stability. But they’re so supportive now.”

