In 2013, hitchhiker Kai became an internet viral sensation. Now, he's on trial for murder.

“Smash! Smash! Smash! It was f*ckin’ gnarly man. It was the biggest rave I’ve ever ridden.”

In 2013, a five-minute interview with a man known only as ‘Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker’ shot to viral fame.

In the clip, Kai – a frizzy-haired skateboard kid wearing a bandana – described how he used a hatchet to save two pedestrians from an attacker.

Speaking to local Californian news station KMPH, Kai explained that he had hitched a ride with a man named Jett when he suddenly crashed into a pedestrian, pinning them against another vehicle.

When another woman arrived at the scene to try to help the pedestrian, Jett jumped out of the car and attacked her in a bear hug.

“He runs up and he grabs one of them, man. Like a guy that big can snap a woman’s neck like a pencil stick!” Kai told reporters.

“So I f*ckin’ ran up behind him with a hatchet.”

After pulling a hatchet out of his backpack, Kai repeatedly hit the attacker in the back of the head until he staggered away. Jett, who claimed to be Jesus Christ, was later arrested.

Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitckhiker was a hero – and just like that, he became an internet sensation.

Since then, the bizarre interview has garnered over seven million views on YouTube as well as dozens of YouTube remixes and fan pages in the man’s name. The hitchhiker, who did not disclose his last name or age, was even interviewed on Jimmy Kimmel Live in the weeks following the attack.