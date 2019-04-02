The absurdly tumultuous journey of Justin Bieber's fake pregnancy announcement.

You know what’s funny on April Fool’s Day?

Tinder announcing they’re introducing a height verification tool on their app.

Or the NSW city of Orange saying they’re changing their name to Pink.

Or Ikea launching a toilet tablet reader.

You know what isn’t funny?

Pregnancy jokes.

For years, women who struggle with infertility have been speaking publicly about the fact that pregnancy announcements aren’t a joke.

Unfortunately, Justin Bieber didn’t quite get the memo.

On Monday afternoon (LA time), the 25-year-old uploaded a caption-less ultrasound picture on his Instagram.