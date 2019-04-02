Search
The absurdly tumultuous journey of Justin Bieber's fake pregnancy announcement.

You know what’s funny on April Fool’s Day?

Tinder announcing they’re introducing a height verification tool on their app.

Or the NSW city of Orange saying they’re changing their name to Pink.

Or Ikea launching a toilet tablet reader.

You know what isn’t funny?

Pregnancy jokes.

For years, women who struggle with infertility have been speaking publicly about the fact that pregnancy announcements aren’t a joke.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tomorrow is April Fool’s Day, but #infertility isn’t funny.???? . . Here’s my personal story with #strugglingtoconceive : I had 3 #miscarriages, it took 2 years of daily inseminations from a fresh “turkey baster”, and when I finally did get pregnant I had 7 false negative pregnancy tests and then I suffered with severe #hyperemesisgravidarum for the entire 38 weeks. During my only successful pregnancy I dealt with 2 #placentalabruptions (very rare, occurring in less than 1% of all pregnancies) because of my #endometriosis and because my son was a STRONG kicker. I also had an #incompetentcervix, that turned into #cervicalectropion after it exploded during childbirth. Because of the HG and uterine tears, I was forced to be hospitalized thrice with #pretermlabor, two of those being for over a week stay each in the ICU maternity ward and not allowed to have any guests that couldn’t pass a “cootie test”. I was put on bedrest and a special diet for nearly all of my pregnancy. . . After giving birth, my child was on a #nursingstrike from day 1 that NEVER ended. To add insult to injury, I have #hypoplasticbreasts that could not adequately produce a viable milk supply and flat nipples. . . After that, I had a #mirenaIUD that was expelled traumatically and slowly over the course of 10 hours. I only made it through because my life partner was able to pull it out at the end of that ordeal. The IUD made me suicidal and affected my milk supply horrendously. . . In 2015, after 3 years of begging and pleading with all of my post-partum doctors, I was given #essure, but the Essure surgeon injured my vagina and lied about it. This caused aggressive #endometriosis to grow there and eventually cause permanent scarring on my spouse. The Essure did far more damage than just that, but now I am 2 weeks into recovery from my #radicalhysterectomy . . Pregnancy is not a joke. Please do not be so callous. Some of us are just lucky to be alive all because of #infertilityproblems . Please be kind. Cuterus offers joke alternatives for tomorrow. Be funny, not cruel.????????❤️ #endometriosisawareness #endometriosisawarenessmonth #endometriosissurgery #hgsurvivor #placentalabruptionsurvivor

A post shared by Rose Black (@mommyneedsamanicure) on

Unfortunately, Justin Bieber didn’t quite get the memo.

On Monday afternoon (LA time), the 25-year-old uploaded a caption-less ultrasound picture on his Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Cue pandemonium. It’s safe to say, fans lost their minds. 

The comments were a mixed bag:

“NO WAYYTTT” 

“This isn’t funny at all and very distasteful for both you.”

“APRIL FOOOOLS (just search ultrasound on the internet u’ll find the same pic ahahah).”

We tried the last one. Correct. A very similar picture pops up on Google Images.

Image: Google

Then, minutes later, he posted a follow up.

"If you thought it was April Fools," he captioned a series of photos of Hailey, in a hospital gown... holding her belly.... getting examined.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

If U thought it was April fools

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

So surely - they're genuinely expecting a baby.

But then we revisited the first picture. Hailey has commented:

Maybe it's funny because it's a fake ultrasound, but she is actually very much, pregnant...?

It might just be us, but the photos in the second post seem like a lot of effort to go to for an April Fool's joke. Hailey has liked the second post, but hasn't commented.

As everyone was losing their minds, Bieber posted again.

"Wait omg is that a APRIL FOOLS," he captioned an ultrasound with a... dog in the middle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

What.

Is.

Going.

On.

Did they stage some pregnancy-type photos in a medical clinic?

If you revisit interviews from the past few months, Hailey has made it very clear babies are not happening anytime soon for the newlyweds.

She recently told Vogue they'd "wait at least a couple of years."

In a chat with Refinery 29 she talked about birth control, and the fact she is on it.

"Over the last few months, I’ve been on birth control, which I’ve never done before, and that threw off my hormones for sure and made my skin go off," she said.

"You just have to be patient, let it happen, and let it even out," she added in relation to her acne. "For me, I’d take that over having a baby right now, so..."

OK then.

It seems we've been fooled.

What. The actual. Hell.

