When that guy creeping on you at the gym turns out to be THE Justin Bieber.

In today’s edition of ‘Celebrities are like us’, it turns out Justin Bieber is just another thirsty bro trawling his Instagram feeds.

According to a US woman named Jessica Gober, the Sorry singer flicked a private, direct message to the fitness centre where she works in an attempt to find out her name.

“Who is that girl [heart emoji] in ur latest post?” the 23-year-old Canadian apparently wrote to the Georgia gym.

justin bieber gym employee
L: The post feat. Jessica. R: What we presume Justin's face looked like when he saw it. Images: Twitter and Getty.

How he found the innocuous boomerang remains a mystery. Because despite being 'Savannah's premier fitness club' and having a moderately respectable 3.5-star rating on Yelp, 'Fitness on Broughton' isn't exactly what you'd call #instafamous.

As the 22-year-old receptionist told Buzzfeed News, "We only had 70 followers and had posted five times previous to this."

Also, there were no hashtags. None.

"Who is that girl?" Image: Twitter/JessicaGober

While she has a new level of respect for The Bieb's social media skills, neither those nor the fact that he is almost certainly the most famous Justin the world has ever known could tempt Gober.

"Did this just happen... lmao (laughing my arse off)," she tweeted.  "Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF (what the f**k)."

And, according to a subsequent Twitter post featuring photos of her boyfriend, she's got everything she needs.

Better luck next time, Biebs.

