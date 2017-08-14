When that guy creeping on you at the gym turns out to be THE Justin Bieber.

In today’s edition of ‘Celebrities are like us’, it turns out Justin Bieber is just another thirsty bro trawling his Instagram feeds.

According to a US woman named Jessica Gober, the Sorry singer flicked a private, direct message to the fitness centre where she works in an attempt to find out her name.

“Who is that girl [heart emoji] in ur latest post?” the 23-year-old Canadian apparently wrote to the Georgia gym.

How he found the innocuous boomerang remains a mystery. Because despite being 'Savannah's premier fitness club' and having a moderately respectable 3.5-star rating on Yelp, 'Fitness on Broughton' isn't exactly what you'd call #instafamous.

As the 22-year-old receptionist told Buzzfeed News, "We only had 70 followers and had posted five times previous to this."