Today is a very sad day for Justin Bieber’s super-fans.

Apparently, their years of stalking admiration and viciously trolling any woman he dates protective instincts have been FOR NOTHING.

Yep, after the singer’s “Beliebers” relentlessly bullied his new 17-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie, he’s gone and done the unthinkable.

Bieber has deleted his Instagram account.

*gasps* *lights dull* *dramatic music starts playing*

If you ask me, the Beliebers probably should've seen this one coming, considering it was only hours ago the Sorry singer posted a photo with his new flame and warned fans to back the eff off.

"I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like," Justin wrote to his 77.8 million followers on Monday.

Shortly after, he made his account private. Then he briefly made it public again. THEN he really chucked a wobbly and decided to trash the whole goddamn thing.

What a fiasco.

Obviously, the super fans did what all good super fans do, and turned on their idol by creating a nasty hashtag: #JustinDeactivatedParty

As you would expect, the response has been bloody Epic-with-a-capital-E.

What an embarassment to the music industry. Talentless, drained in autotune. Matty B will now takeover. #JustinDeactivatedParty — Riley Jacob (@damnitsriley) August 16, 2016

See what I mean? (P.S. If anyone knows who the hell 'Matty B' is can they pls let me know???)

Here are some of our favourite reactions.

EMERGENCY ALERT EVERYONE WAKE UP JUSTIN BIEBER DELETED HIS INSTAGRAM OMG OMG OMG IM SHOOK #JUSTINDEACTIVATEDPARTY — NATHAN TRISKA (@Nathan_Triska) August 16, 2016

Wow. Mostly I just feel betrayed. He chose a random girl over all his beliebers who he "loves more than anything" ????????#JustinDeactivatedParty — Common White Girl (@girlhoodposts) August 16, 2016

Beliebers and other fandoms gonna be waking up in the morning to chaos #JustinDeactivatedParty pic.twitter.com/YO1NQEWAhT — KANYE WEST (@__hxfsaa) August 16, 2016

I guess she killed him with kindness. #justindeactivatedparty — makenzie (@queenxkenz) August 16, 2016

Did Justin really deactivate over a 17 year old girl he just met almost a week ago? #JustinDeactivatedParty pic.twitter.com/6bqt963rTG — ♡Jas♡ (@agbtitties) August 16, 2016

Woah woah woah he chose his gf over his beliebers?.... #JustinDeactivatedParty — Isaac Gonzalez (@httpisaac_) August 16, 2016

HE CHOSE TO CUT OFF FANS WHO HAVE STOOD BY HIM FOR 3 YEARS FOR A GIRL HES KNOWN FOR 3 WEEKS I HAVE NO WORDS ????????????????????????#JustinDeactivatedParty — Common White Girl (@girlhoodposts) August 16, 2016

y'all fav chose a girl OVER his fans #JustinDeactivatedParty pic.twitter.com/BHaw8w1R16 — ni (@exposedan) August 16, 2016

Does anyone else find it really not-at-all surprising that Justin picked his significant other over a bunch of strangers on the internet... or is that just me?

Ah, celebrities and their crazy weird fans.

Never change.