Just what we wanted. More glitter encrusted body hair.

Move over glitter beards.

A few days ago we brought you the majestic glitter beard. It’s ridiculous, admittedly. But there is no denying it sure is festive.

There is only one problem (other than the fact that the only way you’re getting all those sparkles out of your beard is by shaving it off). brWomen, more often than not, lack the ability to grow facial hair of an adequate density.

So, not to be left out, the female hipsters of Instagram have started a sister trend. Behold, the #GlitterPit.

it was a #glitterpits kinda evening. helloooooo #Debauchery! I LOVE YOU! A photo posted by Laika Fox (@laika.fox) on May 17, 2015 at 9:16pm PDT

#glitterpits A photo posted by Tia Nina (@tianinarocks) on Mar 14, 2014 at 6:13pm PDT

It’s the Christmas themed progression from the recent increase in women choosing to grow out, and even dye their armpit hair in an attempt to subvert mainstream beauty standards.

Video via Sary Fairy

But for real. Can you imagine how itchy that would be? A top that cuts in the wrong spot is bad enough. A scratchy jumper. But this? It’s an itch that doesn’t bare thinking about.

Having said that it’s kind of rock and roll.

