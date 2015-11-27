Move over glitter beards.

A few days ago we brought you the majestic glitter beard. It’s ridiculous, admittedly. But there is no denying it sure is festive.

There is only one problem (other than the fact that the only way you’re getting all those sparkles out of your beard is by shaving it off). brWomen, more often than not, lack the ability to grow facial hair of an adequate density.

So, not to be left out, the female hipsters of Instagram have started a sister trend. Behold, the #GlitterPit.

@Katrinamolson and I want you to show off your #glitterpits for equality in the under-arm regions! Glitter up your pits , take a pic and post up using the #glitterpits – tag yer friends and show that your furry pits are beautiful! A photo posted by Matthew Burditt, photographer (@matthew_burditt) on May 24, 2015 at 10:13pm PDT