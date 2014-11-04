The revolting pick-up artist teaching Australian men to "diss fatties" and "bang hotties".

Julien Blanc makes his living teaching men how to “game bitches” (that’s misogynist slang for “picking up women”, apparently.)

The 25-year-old “dating coach” for Real Social Dynamics travels the world charging men about $3000 to learn his vile techniques — which promise to teach guys how to “NEVER give (a woman) the validation she’s after” and how to “Bang the Hotties by Dissing the Fatties”.

“I teach how to overcome every single objection she might have when you’re pulling her,” his website boasts. The site also claims to teach men “(h)ow to pull a camera on her if you’re into that kind of thing” and how to “juggle different girls at once, be them girlfriends, fuckbuddies or One-Night-Stands”.

Watch him in action, here (NSFW):

A Twitter account claiming to be Julien Blanc’s also includes photos of the guy choking women.

He also recently tweeted a graphic depicting various forms of domestic violence, with the caption: “May as well be a checklist… #HowToMakeHerStay”.

Yes, actually:

While Blanc is from the US, he’s just landed in Sydney for his Australian tour — and on 6 November, The Como Melbourne had planned to host one of Blanc’s seminars.

A lot of women were pretty unhappy about that, and started an online petition calling on the hotel to cancel Blanc’s visit.