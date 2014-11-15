"Pick-up artist" Julien Blanc is now being rejected by other countries.

Brazil has said it will deny a visa application from an American “pick-up artist” who was forced out of Australia last week after a social media campaign against his methods of teaching men to seduce women.

In a statement, Brazil’s foreign affairs ministry said there were “enough elements” about Julien Blanc’s background to deny him a visa.

Blanc teaches men to seduce women using techniques that include choking and intimidation.

Julien Blanc.

The 25-year-old, from US-based group Real Social Dynamics (RSD), was forced to leave Australia after his visa was cancelled in the wake of protests against his workshops in Brisbane and Melbourne.

About 10,000 people had signed a petition urging Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Immigration Minister Scott Morrison to ban the self-proclaimed dating guru.

According to RSD’s website, bootcamp workshops in Brazil are scheduled in Rio de Janeiro and Florianopolis in January, at a cost of $2,500 per participant.

Brazil’s foreign affairs ministry said Mr Blanc had not applied for a visa, but Brazilian consulates around the world have been instructed to immediately contact the ministry if he does.

“It’s very positive that the Brazilian government is reacting to this and saying this guy is not welcome here,” said Leila Reboucas, from feminist organisation CFEMEA.

“We can’t just accept it and call it freedom of expression, because it’s not.”

In videos of his workshops on YouTube, Mr Blanc advocates using physical aggression and emotional abuse to convince women to have sex.

One of the “moves” Blanc uses.