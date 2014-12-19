“It was clear to me how much you loved your family, and how much compassion you had for everyone you met.

“I am grateful that you were with me throughout our ordeal.”

She went on to thank the other hostages, police, ambulance staff and health professionals at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Unborn baby ‘healthy and unharmed’

Ms Taylor said she was taking comfort in looking forward to her baby’s birth.

“It is difficult to be positive at a time like this, but there are two things which provide comfort to me.

“The first is the overwhelming display of public support for everyone involved in this crisis, including me.

“My own visit to the Memorial at Martin Place gave me a strength for the coming weeks which I thought that I might not have, as have the messages and kindnesses that have been sent to me by everyone I know and many I don’t.

Katrina Dawson, who died in the siege, was a friend of Julie Taylor’s.

“It is good to know that none of us is alone.

“Finally, my husband and I have been told that our unborn baby is healthy and unharmed by this crisis.

“If all goes well, and there is no reason to think that it won’t, we will give birth to a precious baby in a few months.

“Although it is an emotional time, we are trying to keep ourselves healthy so that can occur.

“I thank members of the media for their respect of our privacy in this difficult time, and ask that you continue to do so.”

2. 8 children die in mass stabbing in Queensland.

Eight children have been killed in a mass stabbing in Cairns, Queensland.

A 34-year-old woman, believed to be their mother, is in hospital with stab wounds to the chest following the incident at Manoora. She is assisting police.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Emergency crews were called to an address in Murray Street in the Cairns suburb of Manoora. (ABC News: Sharnie Kim)

3. Clive Palmer’s media adviser arrested

By ABC NEWS

Clive Palmer’s media adviser and confidant Andrew Crook has been arrested by Queensland Police over the alleged kidnapping of a National Australia Bank executive on an Indonesian island.