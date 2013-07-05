Friday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. A negative advertisement from the Liberal Party has drawn criticism, for ridiculing people who stutter. The Opposition posted a video on their YouTube channel that uses footage from a press conference where Ms Julie Collins, a minister in Kevin Rudd’s cabinet, repeatedly stumbled over her words when asked about taxation. This week Ms Julie Collins was promoted by Kevin Rudd to the position of Housing Minister and Minister for the Status of Women, making her “one of the most senior” ministers” according to the advertisement.

2. According to News Ltd, human breast milk has become the luxury beverage of choice for some of China’s most wealthy citizens. Wet nurses, who are typically hired to nurse newborns, are increasingly being hired to provide milk for adults, who can afford to pay for it. Some people reportedly drink directly from the breast, but others choose to drink milk that has been pumped from the body. Thirsty?

3. A coroner’s report into the deaths of three men who died while working on the government’s home insulation scheme in 2009, has criticised state government agencies for safety failings in the scheme and said the program was ‘rushed’. Questions are now being asked about how much Rudd and his team knew about the dangers posed by the scheme. Yesterday Kevin Rudd apologised to the families of victims saying: “As the Prime Minister of the country, I am deeply sorry for what has occurred and of course I apologise for these deaths, given that it was a government program.”

4. British police have announced they will reopen their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. McCann disappeared from the Portuguese hotel she was staying at with her parents when she was just four years old. Detective Chief Inspector Andy Redwood of Scotland Yard said officers had identified 38 persons of interest after they reexamined evidence that was taken by Portuguese police after Madeleine’s disappearance. “The inquiries that we seek to undertake will be to understand more about what role if any they played in Madeleine’s disappearance,” Redwood said. He also indicted that police have reason to believe Madeleine might still be alive.

5. Clive Palmer reportedly has ambitions beyond becoming Prime Minister of Australia – he would also like to be the new Rupert Murdoch too. Fairfax has reported that Palmer has bought the trademark ‘The Australian Times’. Mr Palmer is also currently engaged in defemation proceedings against News Ltd.

6. A teacher in New Zealand has been caught stealing food from her students’ lunch boxes. Suspicions first arose in 2011 when students complained that there was food missing from their lunch boxes and that was confirmed when CCTV footage caught the teacher either pocketing the food or putting it straight into her mouth.

7. Doctors in South Africa have reportedly advised Nelson Mandela’s family to turn off the 94-yer-old former South African president’s life support. A June court filing indicates Mandela is in a “vegetative state” and that his breathing is being assisted by a life support machine.