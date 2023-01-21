'I finally got it fixed.' Julie Bowen got plastic surgery 3 days after wrapping Modern Family.

Julie Bowen, or as we more commonly know her, Claire Dunphy, graced our screens for 11 years on the US sitcom Modern Family.

We laughed with her on-screen family, we even cried.

But what if we told you that Bowen was so convinced she wasn’t going to get the part of Claire that she went home after her audition and bawled her eyes out?

Speaking to PEOPLE, the actor, now 52, recalled the time she was pregnant with her two boys whilst auditioning for the show.

"I was pregnant with twins, and I kept thinking they weren’t going to hire me," she said. "They kept bringing me in over and over and sort of staring at my humongous belly, and I thought, 'I’m never getting this job'."

She remembered being heartbroken as she'd had her hands on "the best script I’d read in pilot season in years".

"[I] went home and cried and cried and cried," she added.

