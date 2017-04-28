Julia Morris went to H&M to experience 'young people' fashion. The outing ended in wee.

When Julia Morris went for a bit of playful shopping with a mate to H&M recently, she knew the experience would be a laugh. She probably didn’t quite anticipate how expensive a laugh could be.

While appearing on The Project this week, Morris hilariously detailed a shopping experience that had her wet with laughter. (Pun intended, and you’ll soon see why.)

It all started when Morris said she needed “inspiration” for a new show about the transition from a “young part of life” to the “next stage” of life.

“I took a girlfriend into one of those young people shops and we got dressed in really age-inappropriate clothing, to try and get some motivation for my new show,” she said.

After all, she says, what’s funnier when you’re in your “advancing years” (her words) than dressing up in the most unsuitable age-inappropriate clothes imaginable?

Like, say, this: