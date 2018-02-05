The insensitive joke Julia Morris made to Simone Holtznagel that I'm a Celeb fans hated.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Co-host of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, Julia Morris, is receiving some harsh words from fans after her joke to model Simone Holtznagel back-fired on Sunday night’s episode.

It was during a “heavyweight eating challenge” between Danny Green and Anthony Mundine that included a smorgasbord of raw sausages, offal jelly and fish eyes, that left Mundine vomiting up the ‘food’, and Green victorious.

However it was also in in that moment that Morris said to the 2011 Australia’s Top Model runner-up, “Oh my god Simone, does this remind you of Australia’s Next Top Model?”

The joke got a big laugh among the contestants with Holtzenagel taking it in good faith responding with, “Post-traumatic stress” while fanning herself comedically.

However on social media, Morris’ remark fell flat.

Although, some viewers have defended the comedian, saying that it was just a joke, many weren’t happy with Morris making light of bulimia and eating disorders which is prevalent in the modelling industry.

Twitter user @blair_jensen wrote, “did Julia Morris just make a bulimia joke on national tv? Wow # ImACelebrityAU pretty classy…” while others, like Chloe (@selrauhlenas) criticised the show for the “stereotypical,” irresponsibly comment.

“Did Julia actually just f**king make a stereeotypical disgusting joke about models having bulimia???? I am disgusted,” she said.

Today, a representative for The Butterfly Foundation told news.com.au that Morris’ joke could have been potentially harmful and triggering to those with, or recovering from, damaging body image issues and eating disorders.

“Joking about any mental illness is potentially harmful in many ways,” they said.

“For those experiencing an eating disorder, it can lead to feelings of shame, embarrassment or feeling misunderstood. As a result, they could be less likely to open up to support networks as they are afraid of not being taken seriously. So this is a big concern.

“It also impacts on the general public’s understanding of eating disorders as a serious mental illness.”

At the time of publishing neither Morris nor Channel 10 have responded to last night’s comments.

For help and support for eating disorders, contact the Butterfly Foundation‘s National Support line and online service on 1800 ED HOPE (1800 33 4673) or email [email protected]. You can also visit their website, here.

