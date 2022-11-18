"No wonder I'm so needy." Julia Morris on divorcing her husband of 16 years.

After 16 years, comedian Julia Morris ended her marriage to Dan Thomas earlier this year.

Although she's kept most details to herself, she's started to talk about her new single life with her trademark sense of humour.

And while she's joked about the perks, she's also admitted it's unlikely we'll be seeing her couple up with anyone else.

“Do you know what? I think I'll shut up shop. I'm done with roots,” she told Kyle and Jackie O in November. “Before I got married, look, I had a go. Don’t worry. It’s not like I’m missing out now I’m back out there. I’m not back out there.”

She echoed the sentiment while chatting to Fitzy and Wippa this week.

"It's been 20 years since I was a single lady," she told the hosts.

"And I don't mean going out and picking up. How do you respond to being a single person?" she asked rhetorically.

"I actually think I'm very good at being married," she added.

Fitzy and Wippa joked she could try a dating show, given the long-standing public campaign to get her I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! co-host Dr. Chris Brown to sign up to do The Bachelor.

"There's not anything more enticing than a woman who's nearly mid 50s with teenage children who's been through an intense amount of trauma. I think I could be the lady of his dreams," she joked.

Morris with Dr. Chris Brown. Image: Instagram.