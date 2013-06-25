Tuesday's news in just two minutes.

1. The Prime Minister has posed for a photo for the Australian Women’s Weekly in which she is shown knitting a woolen kangaroo for the Royal baby. Ms Gillard says the photo shoot was an opportunity to show a different side of herself but some critics have called the shoot ‘just another’ publicity stunt engineered by her chief spin doctor.

In the accompanying interview with journalist Caroline Overington, Gillard says: “If there is something I hope that I’ve done for the image of women in public life is that we can go into an adversarial environment like Parliament and we can dominate it and make it our own, and we can conquer it. I don’t shy away from that. But that’s not all of me.”

2. Essendon Captain Jobe Watson says he believes he was injected with banned substance during last year’s season. Twenty-eight-year-old Watson appeared in an interview with Fox Footy’s On The Couch last night. The anti-obesity drug, AOD-9604, is on the World Anti-Doping Agency list of banned substances. Watson said he signed consent forms, which were co-signed by sacked sports scientist Stephen Dank. “The understanding that we had through the advice that we’d got was it was a legal substance… I still to this day believe that we’ve done nothing wrong,” Watson said.

3. The ABC has obtained video footage that shows an Indonesian people smuggler admitting the involvement of Indonesian police in smuggling operations. In the footage, the man, who is known as Freddy Ambon, also admits to involvement in the boat sinking off the coast of Ashmore Reef that killed 90 asylum seekers last year.

4. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been sentenced to seven years in jail and banned from standing for public office again, after he was found guilty of abuse of office and of paying for sex with an underage prostitute. The 76-year-old was not in court for the ruling and will likely appeal the decision. Berlusconi has maintained his innocence throughout the two-year trial, saying: “I was truly convinced I would be absolved because there was absolutely no possibility of being found guilty based on the evidence.”