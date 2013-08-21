Judith Lucy tells shock jock to 'get rooted' on air. Bravo.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

1. Judith Lucy to shock jock: Get rooted.

Comedian Judith Lucy has told shock jock Pete Davies to “get rooted” during an on-air interview on Darwin’s Mix104.9.

Lucy was promoting her new show with fellow comedian Denise Scott, The Spiral.

After saying the show was a “cash grab” Davies said he could imagine Lucy and Scott “teaming up to get a blue rinse together”.

“If we weren’t on radio I’d probably tell you to get rooted in a much ruder way,” Lucy retorted.

“You can’t, listen, this is a wholesome family show, and you go and get rooted,” Davies said.

“You know Pete, I don’t know what you’re doing with your hair colour, or if indeed you have any hair. As far as I know you don’t, fingers crossed you have teeth,” Lucy shot back.

“Obviously you’ve got the arse out of your pants that’s why you’re doing this tour and you want more money,” Davies said.

“Not really, it’s what I do for a job,” Lucy said.

The misogynistic host then invited her to go crabbing with him when she’s Darwin and not surprisingly, Lucy declined the offer.

He went on to brag about a crabbing trip he’d taken “horn bag” Jennifer Hawkins on saying it was “Fantastic, particularly the bikini.”

“You know what I always said about Jennifer Hawkins? … When they put her together they read the instructions.”

Ugh.

Lucy also declined an offer to co-host with Davies on Friday.

3. Shocking news of the day: Kate Middleton’s portrait dress sells out.

In news that will surprise no-one, the dress Kate Middleton wore in the leaked family portrait sold out within two hours of the photo’s publication.

Cue: gasp, shock, horror.

The Duchess chose a maternity dress from her own wardrobe – the “Jolene” dress from high-street label, Séraphine that only costs $79.

Middleton loves the frock so much she bought it in three colors: fuchsia, navy and blossom print – she also wore the blossom print home from the hospital.

5. Just in case you needed another reason to love Mark Ruffalo…

The 45-year-old actor has spoken out about reproductive rights penning a letter in support of a woman’s right to choose.

The letter was read out in a rally outside Mississippi’s last abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organisation. He recounted experiences of his mother who had an illegal abortion at a time in America when it was considered extremely shameful.

He says, “It was a time when women were seen as second rate citizens who were not smart enough, nor responsible enough, nor capable enough to make decisions about their lives. It was a time that deserved to be left behind, and leave it behind we did, or so it seemed.”