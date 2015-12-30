"Yesterday, I was a judgemental jerk to a fellow mother."

I was in Spotlight yesterday morning to get bits and pieces. I missed my bus so thought I would wander on in.

Actually, I’m lying. The truth is I missed my bus BECAUSE I was in Spotlight.

Next thing I know, 42 minutes have passed and if I don’t kick it into high gear and get to the register, I will be missing a second bus home.

During my time there yesterday, the entire 42 minutes I have was there, somewhere in the store there was a young girl throwing a tantrum. She cried and yelled the entire time. It was the kind of yelling you could hear wherever you were in the store.

At first I felt sorry for the mother. Most parents have had the pleasure of dealing with a toddler and understand they aren't known for their ability to listen to reason. They just react and they don't care whether they have an audience or not.

I crossed paths with the mother and the *cough cough* darling child. The little girl was on the floor shrieking. Her mother tried to continue her shopping paying her no attention. Perhaps she had lost the gift of hearing with such a raucous going on in such close proximity to her. There was also a grandmother there too, and in my sympathetic moment I felt glad that the mother had another person there for moral support.

About 10 minutes passed and the tantrum had not let up even the tiniest bit. I could hear it clear as day from the other side of the store. My thoughts turned from sympathy to:

"Wow! That kid is STILL going! Isn't she tired out yet? I need that kind of energy. Just think of all the projects I could get done. Although it would cost a fortune, and it's already dangerous enough for my bank account that I am here in Spotlight for these few minutes.....damn it!! I think I have missed my bus. Oh well, will just get the next one in half an hour - yay, more browsing time."