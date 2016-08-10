Judge Amber Wolf recently made headlines after expressing outrage and shedding tears in the courtroom after learning that a female prison inmate had been denied pants and feminine hygiene products while in detention.

She’s hit the headlines again, this time for allowing a breach of a no-contact order to allow a new father to meet his newborn son for the first time

US couple James and Ashley Roeder are accused of breaking into a warehouse in February. They’re co-defendants in the case, and are subject to a no-contact order.

30 days ago Ashley gave birth to the couple’s son, but because of the no-contact order, James has never seen or held his baby boy.

The tender moment was arranged after Kentucky judge Amber Wolf noticed the defendant’s wife holding the child up when James entered the room.

“I saw her try to hold the baby up when he came out for his case to be called with his attorney,” Judge Wolf told WDRB.

“And I thought that he hadn’t seen that. And it occurred to me after we finished this case that he had not met his baby — who was 30 days old — and that he was not going to get an opportunity to meet his baby anytime in the near future.”

The judge invited James into the courtroom with a gentle but firm warning about the conditions of the exception.

“I don’t want you to say anything to me about your case at all,” she said.

“Don’t say anything. Your lawyer is not present right now. But I understand that there is a chance that you’re going to go back to Todd County [jail], and that your baby is a month old, and you haven’t met that baby yet. Is that right?”

“Yes ma’am,” James said.