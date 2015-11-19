An adult film star is suing Josh Duggar for assault.

It’s the latest in a long line of “issues” for the former reality star.

Josh Duggar was once a squeaky-clean member of the Duggar family, star of reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting, busily preaching conservative Christian family values to its many viewers.

But now Duggar — who this year has already been accused of sexually abusing his sisters when they were children and of cheating on his wife on website Ashley Madison — is facing charges of assaulting an adult film actress.

Danica Dillon alleges that the father of four, former reality TV star and disgraced political activist assaulted her whilst the pair were having consensual sex, resulting in physical and emotional injuries.

Court documents obtained by People magazine have revealed the alleged assault occurred in March after Duggar propositioned the married mother of two in a Philadelphia strip club.

Dillon — whose real name is Ashley Stamm-Northup — is claiming Duggar paid her $1,500 “for her company” but that after they agreed to have sex, the Christian conservative television star “manhandled” her. She says that the encounter “felt as if she were being raped.”

Following the alleged incident in March, Dillon claims Duggar approached her again in April, deceiving her into another meeting where he assaulted her for a second time.

This is just the latest scandal in a year of disgrace for the family, after Josh was embroiled in controversy when In Touch uncovered a 2006 police report which revealed that the 27-year-old father of four had molested five young girls, including four of his sisters.

Then, in August, Duggar was exposed as a user of cheating site Ashley Madison, when the details of users of the site were revealed in a data breach.