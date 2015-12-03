By NICOLE CHETTLE and SARAH HAWKE.

A toddler who died after ingesting a powerful antidepressant also had injuries that were not typical for a child, a coronial inquest has heard.

Jordan Thompson was 21 months old when he died in the unit of his mother’s partner in Singleton in the New South Wales Hunter region in 2005.

A video of Cecil Kennedy, who was caring for the boy when he died, re-enacting the scene when he found the child unresponsive and face-down in the bath was played at Glebe Coroner’s Court on Wednesday.

In the recording, Mr Kennedy said he performed CPR and told a police officer: “His eyes were funny. He wasn’t fully alert.

“But he was alive when I was doing it.”

Jordan’s mother Bernice Swales was one of a number of family members in court for the first day of a three-day coronial hearing in Sydney.

Chris McGorey, the counsel assisting deputy coroner Magistrate Elaine Truscott, told the inquest that the boy was being looked after by Ms Swales’ partner Mr Kennedy while she was out shopping.

The court heard that when she arrived home, she scooped the child in her arms and ran to the nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy found traces of amitriptyline, which is used in antidepressant drugs.

In his address to the court, Mr McGorey said traces of the drug had also been found in the boy’s vomit from when he had been sick earlier in the day.

Three weeks later, a packet of antidepressants containing amitriptylin was found in Mr Kennedy’s wardrobe.

The court heard it was impossible to tell whether that was what killed the boy despite high levels of the substance being detected in his blood.