The little boy from Jerry Maguire has grown up and is insanely attractive.

Say WHAT?

Remember Ray Boyd, from little boy from Jerry Maguire, with the spiky blonde hair and adorable glasses?

You may be shocked to discover he is now a 25-year-old and a very handsome one at that.

Jonathan Lipnicki then and now. Image via Facebook.
Jonathan Lipnicki official publicity shot. Image via Facebook.

Jonathan Lipnicki, who also played George Little in the movie Stuart Little, hasn't been looking like his nerdy little self of late after he ditched his lenses and headed for the gym.

Jonathan Lipnicki. Image via Facebook.
Jonathan Lipnicki official publicity shot. Image via Facebook.

After making it big as a child, Lipnicki decided to step out of the lime-light and live his life like a normal person.

How modest.

Jonathan Lipnicki in Youthful Daze Season 3. Image via Facebook.

Lipnicki currently competes in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and in recent years returned to acting in 2014 in movies such as Tag and Beast of the Bering Sea to name a few.

He is currently shooting the third season of teen soap opera Youthful Daze and lives in Silverlake, California.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for eight other childhood stars you wouldn't recognise today...
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Kate Maberly
Lark Voorhies
Macaulay Culkin
Emma Watson
Haley Joel Osment
Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis
Jonathan Lipnicki

