Jonathan Lipnicki was 6 when he starred in Jerry Maguire. This is his life now.

If you grew up in the 90s and early 2000s, there's a good chance you'll recognise Jonathan Lipnicki's face.

From his signature spiked hair to his round glasses, the child star quickly rose to fame after making his acting debut in the 1996 film Jerry Maguire before starring in Stuart Little.

But as he grew older, Jonathan's childhood fame saw him bullied and labelled a "has-been" as he tried to pursue a career in acting. ﻿

These days, the 29-year-old (yes, you read that right) continues to make a name for himself in the industry. And has even appeared on reality TV.

Here's what Jonathan Lipnicki is doing now.

His early beginnings as an actor.

The world first fell in love with Jonathan 24 years ago in Jerry Maguire. Jonathan was just six at the time and played Ray Boyd, alongside Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger.

It was an iconic role, but one Jonathan almost didn't land.

"I actually read for it and then they cast someone else," he told Today Extra in 2016.

"They shot two weeks with the other kid and it wasn't working out so they went to recast it and my agent begged for them to see me again."

The actor said he was then flown out to Arizona where the movie was being filmed.

"I read for Tom and [director] Cameron [Crowe] in Tom's trailer and I got the part."

Image: TriStar Pictures.