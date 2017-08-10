A key moment in the teaser for the next Game of Thrones episode hints at Jon Snow's future.

Warning: Spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones ahead.
Did you know we are just a few episodes away from the season finale of the Game of Thrones‘ seventh season?
Which means… we’re all obsessing over EVERY LITTLE DETAIL in an attempt to figure out just what the hell is going to happen.
Which brings us to the 30-second teaser HBO has released ahead of next week’s episode.
There’s Dany telling some Lannister soldiers to bend the knee. There’s Jon chit-chatting about those pesky White Walkers.
And there’s THIS: