A key moment in the teaser for the next Game of Thrones episode hints at Jon Snow's future.

That, dear friends, is our new favourite dragon Drogon, being ridden by the Mother of Dragons herself, roaring in the face of the King in the North.

And some fans believe it's the moment that Jon Snow's true parentage will be revealed to the world.

In a forum dedicated to discussing all things Thrones, fans believe it's this dragon showdown will lead to Jon saddling up on a dragon of his own.

"After coming from the battle [Dany] finds out that Jon is leaving [Dragonstone] and flies on Drogon to stop him," one fan wrote.

"This is where we get the scene in the trailer in which Drogon screeches at Jon.

"As this showdown is happening what if Rhaegal comes down and lands in between Drogon and Jon. This is one way to establish that Jon is a legit Targ by making a dragon 'obey' or 'protect' him."

It's a fitting theory considering Rhaegal is named after Dany's brother (and Jon Snow's real father), Rhaegar Targaryen.

Fans of the show, and the book on which it is based, have long believed that only those with Targaryen blood can ride dragons.

Plus, based on a vision Daenerys sees in the House of the Undying, it's believed Dany will have two people riding dragons alongside her when she finally conquers Westeros.

And Jon Snow might just fit the bill.

