Famous girlfriends and a wine empire: Everything we know about Jon Bon Jovi's kids.

Jon Bon Jovi was a musical icon in the ‘80s and continues to be to this day thanks to classic hits such as It’s My Life, You Give Love a Bad Name, Bed Of Roses and Livin’ On A Prayer.

The legendary rock ‘n’ roll star is known for his incredible music and charismatic stage presence - but behind the scenes, he has always aimed to keep his family life grounded.

With the news that one of Bon Jovi’s sons is dating Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, we thought it perfect timing to unpack Bon Jovi’s three-decade long marriage with wife Dorothea and his relationship with his four kids.

Watch: Nobody speaks to me like Mamamia. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Jon Bon Jovi’s Wife, Dorothea Hurley.

Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley met in high school in New Jersey, with Bon Jovi apparently trying to cheat on a test by catching a peak at her work. So, love at first sight!

The pair didn’t start a relationship until they were in their 20s.

During a stop in LA on The New Jersey Syndicate Tour in 1989, Bon Jovi secretly travelled to Vegas to marry Dorothea.

Image: Getty. The duo marked their 30th wedding anniversary in the last few years, putting their lasting marriage down to mutual respect.