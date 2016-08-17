Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have reached a divorce settlement.

One of the most notorious divorce cases in the last decade has now been settled.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have ended their divorce battle, reaching a settlement for Heard to receive US$7 million (A$10 million) and drop her case.

The former couple settled their case on Tuesday while Heard, 30, withdrew her request for a domestic violence restraining order against the 53-year-old actor.

Depp is estimated by Forbes magazine to be worth $48 million.

The couple during happier times. Image via Getty.

In a joint statement Heard and Depp said, "Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm."

"Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future," the statement continues. "Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity."

There is no mention of how much or which charity.