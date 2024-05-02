Johann Hari discovered 12 'disturbing' risks to using Ozempic. He's still using it.





Johann Hari has opened up about his personal experience of using the drug Ozempic.

Hari has been takin the drug for the past year, and says it has changed his life. For better and for worse.

Speaking on Mamamia's No Filter, Hari says he remembers the exact night he first heard about a drug designed for people with type 2 diabetes being used by non-diabetics wishing to lose weight.

"It was the winter of 2022, and I went to the party thrown by an Oscar-winning actor. I'd gained a lot of weight during COVID, and like lots of people, I felt a little bit self conscious about it. When I arrived at the party everyone was gaunt," he says.

"I bumped into a friend of mine on the dance floor. And I said to her, 'Well, I guess everyone really did take up Pilates during lockdown.' And she laughed and said, 'Well, you know, this isn't Pilates, right?'"

That's when Hari learned about Ozempic.

