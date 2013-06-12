Wow. Seal spits the dummy over Joel Madden's drug bust.

1. Only a day after the semi-final rounds aired on Channel 9, one of The Voice judges has been found in possession of marijuana.
Police reportedly found 5 grams of marijuana in Good Charlotte frontman and Silver Logie winner Joel Madden’s Sydney hotel room.
Under NSW law, the singer and TV talent show judge will be cautioned but not charged.
After the news broke, Joel tweeted a statement that read:
This morning, fellow Voice judge Seal shared his opinions on Twitter. Here’s what he had to say.
homeless shelters, provide time and love for disabled kids, represent at the Logies and not to mention bring hope to aspiring artists…
— Seal (@Seal) June 12, 2013
across the nation with his authenticity and heart. Yet having a joint in the privacy of his hotel room is worthy of front page news??? cont.
— Seal (@Seal) June 12, 2013