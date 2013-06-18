1. Joel Madden’s drug stash a shoe-in.

In a Daily Telegraph exclusive, the paper reveals that the cannabis in Joel Madden’s hotel room was found inside a Louis Vuitton shoe box.

According to the report, seven levels of The Darling management were notified of the drug stash before police were called.

The Good Charlotte singer was not in his room at the time of the find as he was meeting with a cancer patient. (Honestly, you could not make this stuff up.)

The shoe box on top of the bathroom vanity with a packet of Camel cigarettes nearby. Madden was not charged for being in possession of the 5g of cannabis that was stored inside a ziploc plastic bag.

What the “hotel housekeeping supervisor” was doing peeking inside the shoe box has yet to be answered.

2. When Kylie Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer, the sudden rise in breast screenings was dubbed ‘The Kylie Effect’. Now it seems Angelina Jolie has sparked a similar movement – click here to read about the Angelina Effect.

3. Harrison Craig wins The Voice, everyone act surprised.



The Voice favourite, Harrison Craig was crowned the winner in the l o n g e s t, most drawn out episode ever season two finale last night.

Team Ricky’s Luke Kennedy came second runner-up with Team Delta’s Celia and Team Joel’s Danny Ross in third and fourth place respectively.

In case you fell asleep or switched off, here is the moment Harrison took out the title. And for those of you playing along at home did you pick up that Harrison drove away in a Ford, Harrison Ford, geddit?

http://youtu.be/kLf45N1aO0U

And here is the other most-talked about moment from the show, Ricky Martin’s out-of-sync performance of his new single, Come With Me. The network defended the hip-shaking singer tweeting, “We can confirm Ricky was singing live and due to a technical fault the performance went to air out of sync”. And as @ adsticle so elouently put on Twitter, “Why is everyone looking at Ricky’s mouth?”