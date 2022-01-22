Everything we know about Stan's upcoming Joe Exotic series Joe vs Carole.

A murder plot, missing people, and exotic animals. A lot of exotic animals.

It was the story that captivated the world at the start of the pandemic and introduced us to two of the most bizarre characters we've ever come across: self-described "gay, gun-toting cowboy with a mullet" Joe Exotic, and supposedly-fed-her-husband-to-tigers, Carole Baskin.

Now, their story is set to return to our screens with Stan's JOE vs CAROLE.

Filmed in Queensland, JOE vs CAROLE is a scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, hosted and reported by Robert Moor.

It stars John Cameron Mitchell (Shrill) as Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel and the hilarious Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) as Carole Baskin.

Watch the teaser trailer for JOE vs CAROLE here. Post continues after video.





The cast includes Kyle MacLachlan (Atlantic Crossing) as Howard Baskin, Brian Van Holt (Cougar Town) as John Reinke, Sam Keeley (The English Game) as John Finlay, Nat Wolff (Paper Towns) as Travis Maldonado, and Marlo Kelly (Dare Me) as Jamie Murdock.

It also features William Fichtner (Mom) playing Rick Kirkham, Dean Winters (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Jeff Lowe, and Australia’s own David Wenham (Elvis) as Don Lewis.

According to the show's writer, executive producer, and showrunner, Etan Frankel, John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic is "breathtaking".

John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic. Image: Supplied/Stan.