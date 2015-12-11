Jodi Gordon and Braith Anasta have separated.

The pair are parents to 22-month-old Aleeia.

Former Home and Away star Jodi Gordon and her husband of three years Braith Anasta have separated.

The couple have confirmed to the Daily Telegraph that their relationship is over.

“We are going to continue to support each other and remain best of friends, we only want the best for each other and more importantly our amazing daughter Aleeia,” their statement read.

The split comes just after the couple sold their Sydney home, moving into a two-bedroom rental property while they decided where to buy.

“The plan is to buy our dream home in the eastern suburbs,” Anasta told RealEstate.com.au of the couples future plans.

The couple have reportedly not attended any events together since October.

Gordon’s Instagram biography still reads “Wife and Mumma”.

