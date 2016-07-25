Queensland Police have confirmed missing Gold Coast girl Jocelyn Lewis has been found safe and well, after wandering away from her family on Sunday afternoon.

Jocelyn was spotted by a member of the public on Spall St, Carrara, at 3pm this afternoon, about five minutes away from where she went missing.

Queensland police say the five-year-old seems to have emerged from the ordeal with little more than a few scratches and bruises.

“For a young girl that’s spent nearly 24 hours out and about…she’s in remarkable condition,” said Inspector Scott McQueen.

Jocelyn has been checked over by @QldAmbulance, has a few cuts & stratches, but well considering she's been outside for nearly 24 hours. — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) July 25, 2016

Jocelyn’s father, Steve Lewis, said it had been a sleepless night for him and his family.

“I was getting very concerned that it was going to go the other way,” he told media this afternoon.

Mr Lewis thanked the police, volunteers and emergency services for their help in searching for his daughter.

“Even though I’m buggered, that’s why I’ve come out here, just to thank the community for everything they’ve done,” he said.

“That’s how she was found, so it just goes to show when we rally together just how well we can do.”

Earlier today, Jocelyn’s family issued a desperate plea for help finding the little girl after she ran away from her home at 4:30pm on July 24, triggering an amber alert.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, the five-year-old’s aunt, Jenny Willmott, said Jocelyn has attempted to run away previously, but never stayed away for this length of time.

“Jocelyn’s favourite game is hide and seek and we are very, very concerned that she is out there hiding at the moment. And that’s why we’re asking everyone to double check their backyards,” she said.