How’s your job satisfaction? How thrilled were you to wake up at 6 last Monday to make it to the office by 8?

How about waking up on palace grounds to the gentle padding of free-range corgis and men who say: “how do you do?” without being a mad creep.

The British Royal Family are hiring and they’re looking at you (and thousands of other applicants).

The advertised jobs are almost too good to be true. Just keep in mind that the British pound to Australian dollar rate has taken a big dive thanks to Brexit. Nonetheless, the royal paycheck will do you well within the UK.

We’ve listed our favourites below.

Curatorial Intern

Salary: £16,087 per annum

Description: Can you curate with the best of them? Do you strut through Ikea and say “yay” or “nay” to dog posters near the plant section?

“Our Prints and Drawings team are responsible for an unparalleled collection of over 150,000 drawings, watercolours and prints, dating from 1450 to the present day.”

Well, last week I used MS Paint to make Kim Kardashian look like she was eating McDonald so I’m pretty much a shoo-in.

Linen Keeper

Salary: £17,778 per annum

Description: You’ll provide linen for a range of functions and events, oversee a small team of staff and have the term “keeper” in your job title without joining the Sydney Swifts.