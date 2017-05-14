Job-seeker "horrified" after employer accidentally sends her their criticisms of her CV.

A job-seeker from Kent in the UK says she was “horrified” when a prospective employer accidentally attached their in-house criticisms of her CV in an email.

Anna Jacobs had applied for a job with Tecomak Environmental Services before being emailed an invitation for interview.

“This awful summary is attached and I thought how dare somebody say that about my CV and myself,” Jacobs told the BBC.

Below the formal invitation for a job interview, the e-mail reportedly read: “Home educated oddball. Can’t get a job since leaving uni. Forages for mushrooms.”

“Difficult to assess from her CV – might be very good but equally could be a biscuit short of a packet or a left-wing loon tree hugger.

“Worth an interview if only for a laugh.”

Jacobs told the BBC she was yet to receive an apology or explanation. Tecomak told the BBC it was investigating the email but argued the comments had been taken out of context.

“That is basically like saying it is going to be a huge waste of time but let’s do it for a laugh and make up the numbers.

“I don’t want to be a number. I believe I have got a lot to offer and if that is all I am to an employer then please don’t invite me to an interview because it is just wasting everyone’s time.”

