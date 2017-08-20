Three women in the UK are serving life sentences in prison. Joanna Dennehy is one of them.

Dennehy left home at just 16 years old and never returned. She would go on to murder three men and injure two more during a 10 day killing spree in March 2013.

According to her mum, Kathleen, Dennehy was a quiet, loving girl from a good family, but that began to change when she entered her teenage years.

“The girl that killed those people is not my daughter. My daughter’s that nice 16-year-old that never came home,” she says in the documentary Crimes That Shook Britain.

Kathleen says her daughter was kind and loving when she was younger, she keep good grades and she loved netball and hockey.

“She was very sensitive. If she stood on a worm or something she would be really upset if it died – she used to take them to bed with her. So she was a loving girl.

“She was polite to everybody. Teachers always said that she was a nice girl.”

But that all changed when Joanna met her boyfriend, John Treanor, who was five years older than her. She started drinking heavily, taking drugs and committing petty crimes.

She moved out with Treanor and had two kids with him. When they split up, Treanor gained full custody of the kids.

Joanna then embarked on a violent crime spree. She stole things, assaulted people and was arrested for brandishing a knife in public. She was eventually diagnosed as having an antisocial personality disorder and psychotic tendencies.