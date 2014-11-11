REPORT: Joan Rivers' death could have been prevented.

It has been confirmed that Joan Rivers’ death could’ve been prevented.

A report from the Department of Health and Human Services Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services has officially stated that staff members at the Yorkville Endoscopy clinic did not intervene properly when Joan Rivers suffered a cardiac arrest before dying on September 4th this year.

The report released on Monday stated that “physicians in charge of the care of the patient failed to identify deteriorating vital signs and provide timely intervention during the procedure.”

The 81-year-old comedian had gone in for an upper endoscopy with a potential biopsy, a possible removal of polyps, and a possible dilation of the oesophagus. She did not consent for a procedure that had tubes in her nose with a laryngoscope, and it was performed without consent, as stated by the document.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s office has stated that the cause of death was brain damage due to lack of oxygen. Evidently, there was also information missing from Joan’s medical record.

It was also confirmed that one of the surgeons posed for a selfie while Joan was under anesthesia.

Joan and daughter Melissa at the Academy Awards.

The attorneys of Joan’s daughter Melissa have responded to the report on her behalf.

“As any of us would be, Ms. Rivers is outraged by the misconduct and mismanagement now shown to have occurred before, during and after the procedure. Moving forward, Ms. Rivers will direct her efforts towards ensuring that what happened to her mother will not occur again with any other patient.”

Our thoughts are with Melissa and her family as they deal with this information.