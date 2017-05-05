Jo Stanley understands Brad Pitt's drinking problem. She's been there with her husband.

A year ago, Jo Stanley‘s husband had a realisation. Two glasses of wine each night had become a bottle; that bottle had become two.
“Before I knew it, I was like, ‘S***, it’s 3am’, and I was going to work half-cut,” Darren McFarlane said on Gold 104.3 this morning.
“Just to admit to yourself the A word – that you’ve become and alcoholic – that’s the hardest part.”
The producer shared his story on air this morning at the invitation of his breakfast host wife, as part of a discussion about Brad Pitt’s alcoholism.
The actor confessed during a recent interview with GQ that his heavy drinking had contributed to the breakdown of his marriage to Angelina Jolie – an admission for which Stanley said she has a “huge amount of admiration”.