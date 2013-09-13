Friday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Anthony Albanese has announced he’ll challenge Bill Shorten for the leadership of the Labor Party. The Labor leadership will be determined under Kevin Rudd’s new rule – a ballot of the parliamentary Labor Party (weighted at 50 per cent) and a ballot of rank and file ALP members (also weighted at 50 per cent). Chris Bowen will lead the party in the meantime.

2. J. K. Rowling has announced she’s writing a new edition in the Harry Potter series. The author is making her screenwriting debut with the script for a new movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which is named after a wizarding textbook mentioned in the Harry Potter series.

The new movie will reportedly be about the textbook’s fictional author, Newt Scamander. It is planned to be the first in a new series of films with Warner Brothers.

3. It is Australia’s largest ever online petition. A Liberal-voting student, Queenslander Nick Paine – has started a petition asking the new Government to save Labor’s NBN. Less than five days after being created, it had been signed 116,281 times. It had one signature for every 3.5 seconds since it was posted.

The largest paper petition Australia has ever seen was submitted to parliament in 2000, with 792,985 signatures demanding an end to the increasing cost of beer. It’s the big issues, people….

4. After weeks of international pressure, the president of Syria last night promised that he would hand over the country’s stockpile of chemical weapons. Bashar al-Assad told a Russian news program: “Syria is handing over chemical weapons under international control because of Russia… US threats have not affected the decision.” President’s al-Assad’s announcement was the first time he had confirmed that the country actually possessed chemical weapons.