Think you've had some bad dates? Spare a thought for these poor souls.

If there’s one good thing that comes from truly, very horrific first dates, is that if nothing else, they make wonderful stories.

Just ask those on Twitter at the moment.

On Friday, Jimmy Fallon wanted Twitter’s worst ever date stories and boy, did they deliver.

Hashtag game! Tweet out a funny or embarrassing thing that happened to you on a date and tag it with #MyWorstDate. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 24, 2017

“Hashtag game! Tweet out a funny or embarrassing thing that happened to you on a date and tag it with #MyWorstDate,” he wrote, with a promise that good ones could make it on the show.

You can imagine why people really, really spilled.

#MyWorstDate one time my date took me to Taco Bell because he wanted to be cheep and then he left me there — Margaret lauper (@LauperMargaret) May 24, 2017

Picked up my girlfriend for prom jr yr. They dressed her twin up & I wasn't suspecting it. Too afraid to say anything, it was #MyWorstDate — SleeplessinDenver (@4KidandCounting) May 24, 2017

I was so clueless on a date with this girl, I served saltine crackers and made her play Mario Kart with me. #MyWorstDate — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 24, 2017

@jimmyfallon He VERY OBVIOUSLY pooped in his pants & tried to play off needing to leave by saying he had a sudden conference call in China. #MyWorstDate — meg webs (@meghugs) May 24, 2017

@jimmyfallon Halfway through the meal he pulled out a small screwdriver and started cleaning his ears with it. #MyWorstDate — Jane Matenaer (@janematenaer) May 24, 2017

@jimmyfallon #MyWorstDate I went to a water park and really had to pee but my date made me ride a jumbo waterslide with him anyway and I peed on him — kayleigh (@kmhsmh) May 24, 2017

#MyWorstDate Uh, had a few too many beforehand. Went to men's room and forgot about my date. Came out, saw her, and tried to pick her up. — Thomas J. Kendall (@ThomasJKendall2) May 24, 2017

My friend decided to set me up on a blind date with one of his girlfriends friends. The girl she brought was my cousin… #MyWorstDate — Tim Drake (@timdrake) May 24, 2017

@jimmyfallon Rented a movie and in the middle my dachshund dragged a bloody pad out and ripped it up in front of the TV. #myworstdate — Nanine Ortiz (@ninamasterson) May 25, 2017

And then, of course, there were the ones that backfired spectacularly.