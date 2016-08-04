How NOT to respond when Jimmy Barnes accidentally texts you.

We’ve all been there. Whether it’s accidentally sending a sext to your mum and not your significant other, or sending a snarky text to the person you’re actually talking about, you’re bound to send the wrong text to the wrong person at some stage in your life.

Even if you’re Jimmy Barnes.

The legendary Aussie rocker was just trying to congratulate fellow muso Bernard Fanning on the release on his new album by sending a supportive text. Which would have been great, had he had the right number. Oops.

"Hi mate, Jimmy Barnes here..." the rocker began his text, but even that friendly introduction wasn't enough to save him from the wrath of an everyday bloke rudely interrupted by an unwanted phone notification.

"Who is this? And how did you get this? Please STOP texting me or I will report you to the police!" came the reply.

We're guessing this person isn't a fan of belting on Khe Sanh after a few drinks...

The real Bernard Fanning set the record straight on The Project last night, clarifying that Barnes clearly had his OLD number.

"It wasn't me...that's actually my old number," he laughed.

"Some psychopath has got my old number!"

Glad to see there's no hard feeling between two of Australia's biggest rock legends.