The 'forged document' that saw the wrongful death lawsuit against Jim Carrey unravel.

On September 28, 2015, 30-year-old makeup artist Cathriona White was found dead in her home in Sherman Oaks, California, with a fatal cocktail of prescription drugs in her system.

While the Los Angeles County coroner ruled that the Irish-born woman had died by suicide, White’s family pointed the finger at her boyfriend, a man who had been a pallbearer at her funeral – Hollywood actor, Jim Carrey.

In their wrongful death lawsuit, White's husband, Mark Burton, and her mother, Brigid Sweetman, claimed it was Carrey who supplied their beloved Cathriona with the Ambien, Propranolol and Percocet (oxycodone) she used to take her own life, despite knowing her history of depression.

They also claimed Carrey had given her three sexually transmitted infections, "without warning her".

It was reportedly that allegation that, this week, brought their wrongful-death suit undone.

Carrey's attorney, Raymond Boucher, told USA TODAY the case against the 56-year-old Canadian had been voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiffs, meaning the actor won't have to face trial.

According to the outlet, Boucher had recently asked the court to compel Burton to provide results of an STI test White had taken in 2011, the year before she began an on-again-off-again relationship with Carrey that lasted up until her death. Through discovery, Boucher came to the conclusion that the document, which showed a negative result, had been forged.