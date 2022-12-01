'Stop dating sh*t people.' The 3 things Jessie Stephens would tell her younger self.

Each month, we ask some of our favourite Australian women about the three things they would tell their younger selves. Sometimes they want to tell their younger selves about work, sometimes it's about family, sometimes it's about love - and sometimes, like for Mamamia Out Loud co-host and executive editor Jessie Stephens, it's about, well, being a bit of an idiot.

Here are three things Jessie Stephens would tell her younger self:

1. Your happiness will not be indexed on achievement.

If you think that happiness sits on the other side of achievement, then you will be bitterly disappointed. My younger self thought that external success and accolades were a shortcut to happiness. This is very hard to explain, but I would be in awe of these people who I saw thriving in their careers, or writing books, or receiving some sort of acclaim, and I'd think "how good must that feel!"

While achieving a career goal is better than a punch in the face, it won't give you the satisfaction and "peace" you're looking for. People enjoying your work is wonderful, but you don't have access to the joy your work brings them.

MMOL co-hosts Jessie, Holly, and Mia in their version of the Charlie's Angels pose. Image: Instagram.